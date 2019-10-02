Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' Trailer Shows Matthew McConaughey as a Crime Boss

Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant and Henry Golding also star in the STX film.

Guy Ritchie is going back to his roots in the first trailer for The Gentlemen, a crime thriller whose cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant and Henry Golding.

The film centers on American Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who has built a marijuana empire in London and is looking to retire. The news that Pearson wants to cash out sparks a series of schemes and infighting among those around him as they seek to take what he has built.

