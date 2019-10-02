Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' Trailer Shows Matthew McConaughey as a Crime Boss
Guy Ritchie is going back to his roots in the first trailer for The Gentlemen, a crime thriller whose cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant and Henry Golding.
The film centers on American Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who has built a marijuana empire in London and is looking to retire. The news that Pearson wants to cash out sparks a series of schemes and infighting among those around him as they seek to take what he has built.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The Gentlemen harkens back to earlier works from Ritchie, who is known for comedic crime movies such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, as well as the Sherlock Holmes movies. He crossed the $1 billion mark with Disney's Aladdin over the summer.
Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan and Colin Farrell also star in The Gentlemen, which has a screenplay from Ritchie, who shares story by credit with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Ritchie produces alongside Atkinson and Bill Block.
STX will open the film Jan. 24.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
