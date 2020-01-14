George Clooney's 'Good Morning, Midnight' Adaptation Adds Ethan Peck, Sophie Rundle

The story follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and the Aether spacecraft trying to return home to Earth as Augustine races to make contact with the ship's crew. The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay.

Rundle, Peck, Russ and Shor join previously announced actors Tiffany Boone, David Oyelowo, Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler.

Clooney is producing via his Smokehouse Pictures banner with Grant Heslov, alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

Rundle, repped by UTA, the U.K.'s Independent and Authentic, is best known for her work on period drama series Peaky Blinders. Her other credits include the Netflix and BBC One series The Bodyguard and HBO series Gentleman Jack.

Peck, repped by Untitled and Jackoway Austen, was recently seen playing Spock in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, and will next be seen in the Penny Dreadful spinoff, City of Angels.

Shor stars on TV Land series Younger, and will next be seen in the Netflix feature Lost Girls, which is headed to the Sundance Film Festival. She is repped by Impression Entertainment, Gersh and Schreck Rose.

Russ, repped by Artists & Representatives and Greg Edwards, is known for his work in Star Trek properties, especially long-running series Voyager.