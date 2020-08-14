George Miller Imagines Two Futures After 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

However, Miller notes that such a thing isn't likely, and draws upon influential theorist Joseph Campbell to explain why it is more likely Furiosa would become a tyrant.

"Campbell said that the usual story is that today's hero becomes tomorrow's tyrant. The hero is the agent of change. They basically relinquish self-interest in order for some common good," said Miller. "[Campbell] basically says … you love what you've built, or saved, too much. You become holdfast. You become the orthodoxy. You develop the dogma and basically then you have to protect it. That tends to be the rhythm of these things."

Still, Miller admits he's "torn between two things" and that perhaps Furiosa wouldn't fall into such a pattern.

"I think she's too smart to fall into that trap. She's already seen it with the Immortan Joe," said Miller. "I believe he went through the same process. He was probably a heroic character in his own time."

The hour-long conversation is a crossover between MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast, hosted by Horowitz, and Metaverse, a new online convention from ReedPop that runs through Sunday. In the interview, which you can see below, Miller also fields questions from directors who admire him — Gina Prince-Bythewood, Rian Johnson, Patty Jenkins and M. Night Shyamalan.