George R.R. Martin's 'The Ice Dragon' to Get the Animated Movie Treatment

Martin will also act as a producer and maybe, just maybe, write the script.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is moving into animation.

Martin’s children’s fantasy novel, The Ice Dragon, has been picked up by Warner Animation Group to be adapted for the big screen, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The writer will be actively involved with the project, acting as a producer. There is even a possibility he will take a crack at penning the script, although that is still to be determined (and will undoubtedly scare GoT fans who are awaiting him to finish the latest, long-in-the-works and who knows when it will come out novel).

The story centers on Adara, a young girl who makes a special connection with a feared and mythic ice dragon. When another breed of dragon flies in to destroy her world, the girl and dragon must find a way to stop the invaders.

Vince Gerardis, who is Martin’s manager, will exec produce.