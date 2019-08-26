Gerard Butler Says Unexpected Delivery of Iconic '300' Line Made Cast Laugh

Butler explained, "I had done quite a few takes and most of them were 'This is Sparta,'" said in a low, monotone growl. "And it's part process and part insecurity, maybe. And I go, 'Can I just try another?'"

The next take would be the (often imitated) scream from director Zack Snyder's film.

"And I turn around and all my army are literally like this," he said with a hand over his mouth hiding laughter. "And I go up to Zack and I go, 'That was too much?' And he goes, 'Yeah! But it was awesome!'"

300 would go on to be a big hit, grossing $456 million worldwide on a $65 million budget. Butler is currently starring in Angel Has Fallen, the third installment in the Fallen series, which debuted at No. 1 over the weekend at $21 million in the North American box office.

Watch Butler's GQ video below.