Dan Aykroyd Confirms He Will Appear in 'Ghostbusters 2020'

by Ryan Parker
Jason Reitman is directing the film, which continues the story established by his father Ivan Reitman in the 1980s series.
Dan Aykroyd in 'Ghostbusters' (1984)   |   Columbia Pictures/Photofest
Jason Reitman is directing the film, which continues the story established by his father Ivan Reitman in the 1980s series.

It is official: Dan Aykroyd will appear in the upcoming Ghostbusters 2020. It was assumed the actor would once again play his classic character, Ray Stantz, since he has been talking about (and kind of spoiled the announcement of) the Sony film since its development, but he never said for sure he would be back. That is, until now.

“I’m not in the pictures so much anymore. We’ve got the Ghostbusters movie that we’re working on now and I will have to be performing in that,” Aykroyd said during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a new movie called, well, it’s gonna be Ghostbusters, the third movie. It will be all, most of the original people and then young stars."

Ivan Reitman directed both Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Jason developed, and is currently directing, a new story in which it appears the old guard meets a younger generation of Ghostbusters.

Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard are set to appear in the pic. Sigourney Weaver also has said she will appear in the film, and Aykroyd told Rogan he hoped Bill Murray would also come aboard.

The characters from the 2016 all-female led Ghostbusters reboot will not be a part of the new movie, which will take place after the events of Ghostbusters II, the younger Reitman previously said.

Aykroyd told Rogan he thought the 2016 reboot was a good film, but there were just aspects that did not work.

“Those girls were superb,” Aykroyd said, referring to stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. “But, I should’ve been sitting there as a producer watching costs a little bit more.”

Ghostbusters 2020 is due in theaters July 10, 2020. 

