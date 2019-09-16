Dan Aykroyd Confirms He Will Appear in 'Ghostbusters 2020'

Ivan Reitman directed both Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Jason developed, and is currently directing, a new story in which it appears the old guard meets a younger generation of Ghostbusters.

Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard are set to appear in the pic. Sigourney Weaver also has said she will appear in the film, and Aykroyd told Rogan he hoped Bill Murray would also come aboard.

The characters from the 2016 all-female led Ghostbusters reboot will not be a part of the new movie, which will take place after the events of Ghostbusters II, the younger Reitman previously said.

Aykroyd told Rogan he thought the 2016 reboot was a good film, but there were just aspects that did not work.

“Those girls were superb,” Aykroyd said, referring to stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. “But, I should’ve been sitting there as a producer watching costs a little bit more.”

Ghostbusters 2020 is due in theaters July 10, 2020.