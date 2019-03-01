'Ghostbusters': Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard in Talks to Star

The story is said to focus on a single mom and her family.

Jason Reitman is beginning to cast his Ghostbusters installment, eyeing Carrie Coon and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard to star.

Sources say the story for the sequel will focus on a single mom and her family, with Coon playing the mom and Wolfhard playing her son. Filmmakers are still casting the rest of the family. The new Ghostbusters is said to ignore the 2016 female-led film by director Paul Feig. The studio would not comment on plot details.

Reitman is directing the pic from a script he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. The director's father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the original film, will produce.

The movie is set to go into production this summer. Sony has dated the sequel in for July 10, 2020.

Coon was last in theaters with Steve McQueen's Widows and is set to star opposite Jude Law in Sean Durkin's The Nest. She is repped by UTA, Foundation and Peikoff Mahan. Wolfhard is best known for Netflix series Stranger Things, which will debut its third season this summer. He starred in New Line's massively successful It, and will appear in the studio's follow-up It: Chapter Two. He is repped by CAA, Velocity and Jackoway Tyerman.