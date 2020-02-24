HEAT VISION

'Ghostbusters' Fans Pay Tribute to Harold Ramis on Anniversary of His Death

by Ryan Parker
The beloved actor died at the age of 69 due to complications from autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis.
Harold Ramis   |   Photofest; Vera Anderson/WireImage
Monday marked six years since Harold Ramis died, and the official Twitter account for Ghostbusters paid tribute by sharing fans' messages and art. "It’s been 6 years but we’ll carry on his legacy forever. Rest in peace, Harold Ramis," wrote the official franchise account.

Ramis died at the age of 69 due to complications from autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis.The beloved actor and director famously played Egon Spengler in the Ghostbusters films and voiced the character for the 2009 video game. 

It appears Egon's death will play a large plot point in the upcoming installment, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is written and directed by Jason Reitman.

Most of the main cast from the first two films will reprise their characters in Afterlife, which also stars Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.

The Sony film is due in theaters July 10. 

