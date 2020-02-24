'Ghostbusters' Fans Pay Tribute to Harold Ramis on Anniversary of His Death

The beloved actor died at the age of 69 due to complications from autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis.

Monday marked six years since Harold Ramis died, and the official Twitter account for Ghostbusters paid tribute by sharing fans' messages and art. "It’s been 6 years but we’ll carry on his legacy forever. Rest in peace, Harold Ramis," wrote the official franchise account.

Ramis died at the age of 69 due to complications from autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis.The beloved actor and director famously played Egon Spengler in the Ghostbusters films and voiced the character for the 2009 video game.

