'G.I. Joe' Character Snake Eyes Getting His Own Spinoff Movie (Exclusive)

Evan Spiliotopoulos, who worked on Disney's live action 'Beauty and the Beast,' is in talks to pen the script.

Popular G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes is getting his own movie.

Paramount Pictures has thrown a Joe spinoff movie featuring the commando into development, with Evan Spiliotopoulos, the writer of Beauty and the Beast and The Huntsman: Winter’s War, in talks to pen the script.

Brian Goldner is among those producing the feature based on the Hasbro toyline.

Snake Eyes is the silent ninja commando that first appeared in the 1980s as part of Hasbro and Marvel Comics’ relaunch of the toyline, dubbed G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.

The character, who dressed in all black, never revealed his face, and never spoke, stood apart from the rest of the military anti-terrorist group and quickly established himself as the most popular. He had a special relationship with Scarlett, for a while the team’s only female member, and sometimes carried out solo missions with his pet wolf, Timber. His archenemy is Storm Shadow, a ninja who is also his blood brother.

Paramount has made two Joe movies, 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and 2013’s G.I Joe: Retaliation, with acrobatic actor Ray Park playing the lead character in both movies.

The studio and Hasbro have been looking to reboot the franchise and in the last few years has assembled writers rooms to generate movie ideas.

Spiliotopoulos got his start in animation, working on Disney’s straight to animation movies before nabbing big-feature fantasy gigs. The writer is on an upswing and earlier this week came on board to pen the sequel to Netflix’s fantasy cop movie, Bright.