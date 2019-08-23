HEAT VISION

G.I. Joe Spinoff 'Snake Eyes' Finds Its Storm Shadow in 'Warrior' Star

by Aaron Couch, Graeme McMillan
Andrew Koji has joined Henry Golding in the film.
Andrew Koji, pictured in Cinemax's 'Warrior', has been cast in 'Snake Eyes'.   |   David Bloomer/CINEMAX
Andrew Koji has joined Henry Golding in the film.

The Snake Eyes cast continues to assemble. Andrew Koji, star of Cinemax's martial arts western series Warrior, has joined the G.I. Joe spinoff centered on the popular commando, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Koji will play Storm Shadow and will star opposite Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding, who is playing the lead character in the film.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Storm Shadow debuted in Hasbro's 1984 toy line as the villainous Cobra’s ninja counterpart to Snake Eyes. He would go on to have complicated loyalties; his 1988 figure declared him to be part of G.I. Joe, but he’d switch sides again, returning to Cobra with the 2000 figure release. The confusion comes from his fictional backstory, that sees him being Snake Eyes’ old army comrade and blood brother, in addition to the latest in a long family line of ninja assassins.

Snake Eyes is from Paramount in partnership with Skydance and AllSpark Pictures. Robert Schwentke, director of two Divergent films, is behind Snake Eyes, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura producing.The film has a script from Evan Spiliotopoulos and the story said to center on Snake Eyes seeking revenge for his father’s death by joining a ninja clan and in the process finding acceptance.

Paramount has made two G.I. Joe movies — 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s G.I Joe: Retaliation. Byung-Hun Lee played Storm Shadow in both.

In addition to Warrior, Koji's credits include episodes of Call the Midwife and American Gods. The British actor is repped by WME and the U.K.'s Eamonn Bedford Agency.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Hideo Kojima Explains 'Death Stranding' (Sort Of)
    by Scott Roxborough
  2. 'World War Z' Author Trades Zombies For Bigfoot in New Novel, 'Devolution' (Exclusive Excerpt)
    by Josh Wigler
View All
  1. by Scott Roxborough
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Carolyn Giardina
  4. by Aaron Couch, Patrick Shanley
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
G.I. Joe Spinoff 'Snake Eyes' Finds Its Storm Shadow in 'Warrior' Star
by Aaron Couch, Graeme McMillan
2.
Beauty Inside Out: Nicole Kidman-Approved Hair Oil, On-Demand Hollywood Beauty Treatments
by Rachel Marlowe
3.
'Game of Thrones' Sound Team Featured in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast
by THR Staff
4.
'Joker' Screening, Extended Version of Francis Ford Coppola's 'Cotton Club' Set for NY Film Fest
by Hilary Lewis
5.
VMAs: Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
by Alexandra Del Rosario