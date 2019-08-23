G.I. Joe Spinoff 'Snake Eyes' Finds Its Storm Shadow in 'Warrior' Star

Storm Shadow debuted in Hasbro's 1984 toy line as the villainous Cobra’s ninja counterpart to Snake Eyes. He would go on to have complicated loyalties; his 1988 figure declared him to be part of G.I. Joe, but he’d switch sides again, returning to Cobra with the 2000 figure release. The confusion comes from his fictional backstory, that sees him being Snake Eyes’ old army comrade and blood brother, in addition to the latest in a long family line of ninja assassins.

Snake Eyes is from Paramount in partnership with Skydance and AllSpark Pictures. Robert Schwentke, director of two Divergent films, is behind Snake Eyes, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura producing.The film has a script from Evan Spiliotopoulos and the story said to center on Snake Eyes seeking revenge for his father’s death by joining a ninja clan and in the process finding acceptance.

Paramount has made two G.I. Joe movies — 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s G.I Joe: Retaliation. Byung-Hun Lee played Storm Shadow in both.

In addition to Warrior, Koji's credits include episodes of Call the Midwife and American Gods. The British actor is repped by WME and the U.K.'s Eamonn Bedford Agency.