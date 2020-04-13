'Giga' Explores Aftermath of a War With Giant Monsters

"I joke that Giga is a murder mystery with giant robots, but in truth it's a book about a deicide — about what happens when gods and their attendant belief systems die," writer and co-creator Alex Paknadel explained in a statement. "Sometimes history deems these deaths necessary, even if they lead to great schisms, demagoguery or even war; however, the lesson from history — and, I would argue, from our turbulent present — is that we need to be very careful in how we go about replacing our gods. Giga is set in a world on the cusp of one of these convulsions."

John Lê, co-creator and artist, remembered the first time he read Paknadel's script for the project's first issue, and the connections to classic sci-fi it inspired. "Like lucid flashbacks, each story beat brought me back to the exact moments where I fell in love with the worlds of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Akira, Tekkon Kinkreet and too many others to list," Lê said. "My passion for these stories, worlds and visual aesthetics is the energy I wanted to bring to the world of Giga — a love letter in the form of a comic book."

Giga is currently scheduled for a July launch. Look below for artwork and a cover for the first issue from Lê and color artist Rosh, as well as a "Vault Vintage" variant cover for the issue by Nathan Gooden and Tim Daniel, created in homage to Herb Trimpe's cover to Marvel's 1970s series Shogun Warriors.