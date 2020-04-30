HEAT VISION

Gina Rodriguez to Lead Paramount Comedy 'The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed'

by Mia Galuppo
Ryan Firpo, who penned Marvel standalone 'The Eternals,' is behind the screenplay.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Ryan Firpo, who penned Marvel standalone 'The Eternals,' is behind the screenplay.

Gina Rodriguez will star in Paramount comedy The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed.

The Jane the Virgin star will play Candice, who, with her fellow hapless pot grower Izzy, uncovers an alien conspiracy to steal the planet’s weed supply after their entire crop suddenly inexplicably goes missing.

Heat Vision breakdown

Ryan Firpo, who penned Marvel standalone The Eternals, is behind the screenplay.  

Rodriguez will produce through her I Can and I Will banner, alongside Kaz and Ryan Firpo’s Badlands. Molly Breeskin will executive produce for I Can and I Will.

Rodriguez' feature credits include Netflix feature Someone Great, Annihilation and Miranda July's Kajillionaire. She is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Hercules' Live-Action Remake in the Works From Disney, 'Shang-Chi' Writer (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
  2. 'The World of Kickstarter Comics' Anthology to Be Released For Free
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Brian Davids
  4. by Trilby Beresford
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Gina Rodriguez to Lead Paramount Comedy 'The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed'
by Mia Galuppo
2.
NASCAR Sets Return to Live Racing for Mid-May
by Rick Porter
3.
'Trying': TV Review
by Robyn Bahr
4.
'The Flood': Film Review
by Frank Scheck
5.
Jerry Seinfeld Jokes That His Life "Sucks" in '23 Hours to Kill' Trailer
by Katherine Schaffstall