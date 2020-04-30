Gina Rodriguez to Lead Paramount Comedy 'The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed'

Ryan Firpo, who penned Marvel standalone The Eternals, is behind the screenplay.

Rodriguez will produce through her I Can and I Will banner, alongside Kaz and Ryan Firpo’s Badlands. Molly Breeskin will executive produce for I Can and I Will.

Rodriguez' feature credits include Netflix feature Someone Great, Annihilation and Miranda July's Kajillionaire. She is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen.