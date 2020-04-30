Gina Rodriguez to Lead Paramount Comedy 'The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed'
Gina Rodriguez will star in Paramount comedy The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed.
The Jane the Virgin star will play Candice, who, with her fellow hapless pot grower Izzy, uncovers an alien conspiracy to steal the planet’s weed supply after their entire crop suddenly inexplicably goes missing.
Heat Vision breakdown
Ryan Firpo, who penned Marvel standalone The Eternals, is behind the screenplay.
Rodriguez will produce through her I Can and I Will banner, alongside Kaz and Ryan Firpo’s Badlands. Molly Breeskin will executive produce for I Can and I Will.
Rodriguez' feature credits include Netflix feature Someone Great, Annihilation and Miranda July's Kajillionaire. She is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
