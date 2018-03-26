Gina Rodriguez to Star in Live-Action 'Carmen Sandiego' Feature for Netflix

Rodriguez was already attached to voice star in an animated series from the streamer.

Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez will star in a live-action feature adaption of popular '90s franchise Carmen Sandiego for Netflix.

Starting as an educational computer game series and later adapted as an animated series, Carmen Sandiego centers on the globe-trotting thief that is the nemesis of the ACME detection agency.

Rodriguez will also produce via her I Can and I Will productions. It was previously announced that Rodriguez is attached to voice star in a rebooted Carmen Sandiego animated series for the streamer that is set to debut next year.

Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser will also produce. Andy Berman of Misher films will exec produce.

Rodriguez can currently be seen in the fourth season of critically acclaimed CW series Jane the Virgin, and is in theaters with Alex Garland's Annihilation. Up next for Rodriguez is Netflix rom-com Someone Great, which will go in front of cameras in May.