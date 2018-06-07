Claire Foy Takes Over in 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' Trailer

Claire Foy has officially traded in her crown to step into Lisbeth Salander's shoes.

Sony released the first trailer for The Girl in the Spider's Web on Thursday morning and the preview shows Foy as the Stieg Larsson-created hacker and vigilante, a role previously played by Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace in 2011's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and the Swedish adaptation of the Millennium book series, respectively. Rooney was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal in Dragon Tattoo, which was directed by David Fincher.

In the two-and-a-half minute trailer, Foy's Salander continues her quest to hunt down men who abuse women. "I'm a fan of yours — the CEO who beat up two prostitutes, but then got acquitted in court yesterday," she tells one of her victims, as he hangs upside down from the ceiling. "I'm transferring 20 percent of your cash to these two girls, the rest I'm transferring to your wife."

After getting the man's bank account number from his spouse, whom he has also visibly beaten, Salander tells her to "take your child and leave." Before moving on to other men, Salander warns the woman's husband of dire consequences "should anything unexpected happen" to her. To which he screams, "Who are you?"

Last September it was revealed that Foy — who rose to fame as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown — would star in the Fede Alvarez-directed film, which is based on the fourth book that continued the original Millennium trillogy after Larsson's death. "I couldn't be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander," Alvarez said at the time. "Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can't wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center."

Back in January, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out, Death Note) joined the cast as a NSA security expert who is tracking Salander. Other cast members include Sylvia Hoeks and Sverrir Gudnason, the latter who plays rule-breaking journalist Mikael Blomkvist (previously played by Daniel Craig).

The screenplay for the movie, which was filmed this winter in Berlin and Stockholm, was written by Alvarez, Steven Knight and Jay Basu, based on the novel by David Lagercrantz.

The Girl in the Spider's Web is set to hit theaters in November. Watch the trailer below.