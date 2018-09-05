Glen Powell On Writing the 'Captain Planet' Movie: It Will Be "More Subversive and Fun"

The 'Set It Up' star is scripting the movie adaptation of the '90's cartoon for Paramount and Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.

Glen Powell is having a moment. The actor who made his breakthrough on Fox's Scream Queens is riding a wave of movie success after starring in the highly regarded Netflix rom-com Set It Up, featuring in Mike Newell's The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society as well as landing a part in the hotly anticipated Top Gun sequel.

With a slew of big projects in the pipeline, Powell sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and spoke about how he went from nobody to somebody in Hollywood. "It's a hard trudge. Being the guy that nobody believes in for a bit and all of a sudden getting some opportunities [to] work with people that you've always admired, it's like it's a dream come true," said Powell.

Powell's recent success has come quickly but he isn't resting on his laurels or just focusing on acting. As well as upcoming projects working with the likes of Ron Howard and Channing Tatum, he's currently writing the screenplay for the movie adaptation of Captain Planet and the Planeteers, the environmentally conscious kid's cartoon from the '90s that's in development at Paramount and Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.

Captain Planet was one of Powell's favorite shows during his childhood but he told THR his version of the mulleted environmental avenger will be different. “I mean they've tried to make it into a superhero movie before, but they kind of did like an earnest take and ours is way more subversive and fun and like dark and irreverent," he said.

He added: "Sometimes you have to think of these things logically. If you have a blue superhero with a green mullet, you can't do like an earnest take on that. You have to go at it from a fun [direction]."

Screenwriting has thrown up new challenges for Powell but he says he enjoying the process. “It’s been an interesting process and it’s taken a long time but now we’re getting that up and going and we’re really stoked about it,” Powell said.