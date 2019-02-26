'Glint': Read an Early Preview of the Fantasy Series

Ahead of the title’s release this week, Heat Vision has an exclusive preview of the first volume from Lion Forge’s young reader trilogy Glint, offering the chance to meet the underground of the planet Mora — and I mean “underground” literally.

Writer Samuel Sattin, whose previous work includes Legend and Adventure Quest, has described Glint as a story “about a dying planet, and the few who care enough to save it from extinction."

So, who are the good guys?

As Sattin explains: "Motorbike riding warrior grannies must help a small miner boy named Loon withstand a regime that's been brainwashing its people for generations, while being attacked by monsters called Feeders.”

His partner on the graphic novel series is Ian McGinty, known for work on the Adventure Time and Bee and Pussycat comic book series, as well as his own creation, Welcome to Showside. Glint marks McGinty’s first work for Lion Forge.

Glint: The Cloud Raiders will be released digitally and in comic book stores this Wednesday. Below, an extended preview from the book.