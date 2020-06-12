HEAT VISION

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Shifts to 2021; 'Matrix 4' Moves Nearly a Year to 2022

by Pamela McClintock
'Gozilla King of the Monsters'   |   Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment
Warner Bros. announced a number of high-profile changes to its release calendar on Thursday.

Legendary's sequel Godzilla vs. Kong is giving up its seat at the 2020 Thanksgiving box office feast, and will instead hit the big screen on May 21, 2021.

The shift was among numerous changes announced Thursday by Warner Bros., including that its untitled Matrix 4 is pushing back its release by nearly a year from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022. The untitled Matrix tentpole was among many high-profile films that had to shut down production due to the coronavirus.

Heat Vision breakdown

Other changes: Robert Zemeckis' The Witches is being taken off the calendar for now (it was set to open on Oct. 9, 2020); and Tom & Jerry is moving from Dec. 23, 2020 to May 21, 2021.

Earlier in the day, the studio separately said it was delaying the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet by two weeks to July 31, 2020, and was pushing Wonder Woman 1984 from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2 of this year.

Like all Hollywood studios, Warner Bros. has had to alter its course dramatically because of COVID-19.

