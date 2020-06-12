'Godzilla vs. Kong' Shifts to 2021; 'Matrix 4' Moves Nearly a Year to 2022

Other changes: Robert Zemeckis' The Witches is being taken off the calendar for now (it was set to open on Oct. 9, 2020); and Tom & Jerry is moving from Dec. 23, 2020 to May 21, 2021.

Earlier in the day, the studio separately said it was delaying the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet by two weeks to July 31, 2020, and was pushing Wonder Woman 1984 from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2 of this year.

Like all Hollywood studios, Warner Bros. has had to alter its course dramatically because of COVID-19.