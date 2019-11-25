HEAT VISION
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Release Date Pushed 8 Months to November 2020
by Aaron Couch
The film had been set for March 2020.
Audiences will have to wait a little longer to see Kong and Godzilla duke it out on the big screen. Warner Bros. and Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong has been pushed back from its March 13, 2020 date to Nov. 20, 2020.
The film is a crossover event pitting the two famous monsters against one another, and follows Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and this year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which opened in May to lackluster box office numbers in its domestic debut. It ultimately earned $385.9 million globally.
Adam Wingard is at the helm of Godzilla vs. Kong, which stars Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgard and Demian Bichir.
