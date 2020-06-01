Renowned Los Angeles Comic Shop Exceeds Donations After Protest Destruction

Along with pictures of the destruction, Golden Apple said on social media, "For the record, we support the cause and justice needs to be had, but we do not endorse these acts of vandalism, theft, arson and violence. A better plan needs to be enacted to fix things ASAP."

Founded in 1979, the comic book shop located at 7018 Melrose Ave. is known for serving fans and stars such as Chadwick Boseman, Kevin Smith and the late Stan Lee.

The shop, like almost all other in businesses in Los Angeles, was still reeling from the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which forced many to close their doors. Only recently were restrictions lifted, including in-store shopping.

A GoFundMe page was created by a fans of the store with a target of $3,000 to help offset damages. As of Monday morning, the crowd-funding page had raised nearly $8,000.

"We are truly overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and generosity everyone has shown. Thank you from the Liebowitz and Golden Apple Family," Apple Comic said Monday on its Twitter account.

On the other side of Los Angeles County, the popular Hi De Ho Comics & Books in Santa Monica was looted when protests there turned destructive. Fans, including Daredevil writer Christos Gage and Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh asked fans to help if they could.