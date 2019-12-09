Brad Pitt Lands Golden Globe Nomination for 'Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood'
Brad Pitt on Monday landed a Golden Globe nomination for his work in Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood. Pitt was nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture.
Other actors nominated in that category include Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).
In Once Upon a Time, Pitt plays stuntman Cliff Booth, who works mostly with TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). The comedy-drama written and directed by Quentin Tarantino is set in 1969 Hollywood and revolves around the entertainment industry, and also, the infamous Manson Family.
The film also received nominations for best film, best actor (DiCaprio) best director (Tarantino) and best screenplay (Tarantino).
This marks Pitt's ninth Globe nomination. He has won two. Pitt has been nominated for an Oscar five times, three for an actor and twice for producer, one of which he won for 12 Years a Slave.
Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood was a critical and financial success, with fans of the film noting Pitt's standout performance. Awards analysts have seemed certain Pitt will land an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Cliff Booth.
