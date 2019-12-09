HEAT VISION

'Joker' Nabs Numerous Golden Globe Nominations

by Ryan Parker
The Warner Bros. film inspired by the Batman villain had a total of four nominations.
'Joker'   |   Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment
It was no laughing matter Monday morning when Joker received numerous Golden Globe nominations.

The Warner Bros. film inspired by the Batman villain had a total of four nods: best motion picture drama, best director (Todd Phillips), best actor in a motion picture drama (Joaquin Phoenix) and best original score (Hildur Guonadóttir). The film was snubbed for best original screenplay.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The critically acclaimed Joker was also a massive box office success, raking in more than $1 billion worldwide since its Oct. 4 release.

However, the film was also highly controversial and prior to release was met with severe backlash from survivors of the 2012 Aurora, Colo., movie theater shooting who felt the dark, R-rated picture was tone-deaf and its release misguided.

The Phillips-directed psychological thriller revolves around Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a man at the end of his rope being mistreated and belittled most of his life. One day, he finally snaps. The end result is his transformation into the murderous Joker.

The film premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival where it won the Golden Lion.

Awards analysts have seemed certain Phoenix will land an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck.

