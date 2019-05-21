'The Goon' Comic Preview Introduces New Villain

This week, Eric Powell continues the 20th anniversary celebration of his signature character the Goon with the second issue of the revived series. The Goon No. 2 brings the Goon face-to-face with upcoming crimelord Vinnie Nosferatu. Heat Vision has an exclusive preview of what’s to come.

After decades with Dark Horse Comics, Powell relaunched The Goon under his own banner, Albatross Funnybooks, earlier this year, reviving the character for the first time since 2015 and teasing future Goon collaborations with outside creators, including the unnamed “one of the best daggum creators in the business,” who will be writing a story for Powell to draw in a future issue.

That’s not all the Goon to come, however. Last week, Deadpool director Tim Miller’s Blur Studio announced that the long-stalled Goon animated movie was back on, with 20th Century Fox officially putting the project into development. Powell, David Fincher and Planet of the Apes producers The Chernin Group will produce.

Before any of that happens, of course, there’s The Goon No. 2, in which Vinnie Nosferatu makes the scene. For those wondering just how a master of the criminal underworld got such a familiar last name, keep reading…

The Goon No. 2 will be in comic book stores and available digitally Wednesday.