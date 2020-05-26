Gorillaz and Z2 Comics Team for 'Almanac' Release This Fall

The title will be published by Z2 Comics in three editions — a standard edition, a deluxe edition, and a super deluxe edition. Each copy will come with a CD of music from the first season of the band’s irregular series of new tracks, Song Machine.

“Every fan of comics and animation has dreamed of seeing the Gorillaz make their comic book debut, with the Z2 team chief among them” Z2 publisher Josh Frankel said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “The artwork, the music, and the mythos all add up to what is destined to be one of our most buzzed about releases in history, and when fans see just what we have planned, I know everyone will agree it was well worth the wait.”

Gorillaz Almanac will be released in October, and is now available for pre-order.