'GTA' Online Updated With Access to Casino, Penthouse Activities

"Spin the Lucky Wheel in the lobby for chips, cash, and clothing or even the new Truffade Thrax supercar that can be found whirling on the podium during opening week," suggested Rockstar Games in a statement.

The Master Penthouse is described as an "oasis of luxury" where players can enjoy a VIP lounge, renovate their residence, enter the media room, host member parties, play special missions as part of The Diamond family, receive rewards and plenty more.

"More than just a place to let go of your inhibitions and your sense of the passage of time, The Diamond is the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, high-end living and a range of experiences you won’t find anywhere else," said Rockstar Games.

In Twitch Prime, all GTA Online players who link their social club account and claim Twitch benefits by July 19 can purchase the Master Penthouse for free in the Diamond Casino & Resort.

These updates will become available on the platform July 23.