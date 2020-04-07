'Grateful Dead Origins' Graphic Novel Debuts New Art

The live recording, previously unreleased, has particular significance to Dead Heads, as it features the first known West Coast rendition of “St. Stephen,” and the first known performance of the “William Tell Bridge” that connects “St. Stephen” to “The Eleven.”

“We can’t wait for everyone to see and hear the amazing Origins package and we hope it will provide some comfort to music and graphic novel fans alike during these challenging times,” Z2 Comics publisher Josh Frankel said in a statement.

“Our plan was always to time the release to the week of Record Store Day, giving comic shops and booksellers the ultimate music book for their customers. We will still do that, it will just happen in June now,” he continued. The event was rescheduled last month from its original April 18 date. “I assure you, as this project has come together, it has turned into something even more special than we could have ever expected and we know comics readers, music archivists, and Dead Heads everywhere will agree that it was worth the wait.”

Read on for two pages from the book, as well as Van Sciver’s front and back artwork for the vinyl release.