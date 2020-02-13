Dev Patel Goes on Quest to Confront Green-Skinned Stranger in 'The Green Knight' Trailer

Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Dean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson also star in the movie, written and directed by David Lowery

The trailer opens with a shot of Gawain sitting down. "In a time when honor was everything. When courage made kings," text reads across the screen to set the scene. Gawain's head is then set on fire.

Gawain later confronts King Arthur (Harris), who prompts him to open up about himself so that "I might know thee." Gawain responds, "I have none to tell." The queen (Dickie) soon responds, "Yet. You have nothing to tell yet."

"I fear I'm not meant for greatness," Gawain later admits as a clip shows his hands tied behind his back as he lies on the ground. The following clips show him setting out on his journey to meet the Green Knight.

The trailer concludes with Gawain timidly confronting the Green Knight with a sword in his hand.

The Green Knight will be in theaters on May 29. Watch the full trailer below.