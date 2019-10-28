'The Grudge' Reboot Trailer: Evil Spirit Haunts Suburban Neighborhood

The Grudge also stars Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver, while Nicolas Pesce directed for Sam Raimi's Ghost House and Good Universe.

Raimi, Rob Tapert and Taka Ichise produced the horror film, while Nathan Kahane, Erin Westerman, Brady Fujikawa, Andrew Pfeffer, Roy Lee, Doug Davison, John Powers Middleton and Schuyler Weiss executive produced. Romel Adam oversaw production for Ghost House and Brady Fujikawa oversaw for Good Universe.

The 2020 film is the fourth installment in The Grudge film series, following the 2004, 2006 and 2009 movies. In addition to working on the reboot, Raimi and Tapert also produced the first two installments in the franchise.

The trailer opens with a realtor (Cho) visiting the haunted house. Once inside the home, the realtor explores the property and makes his way to the bathroom. When looking in the bathtub, a hand reaches out and attempts to grab his head.

After barely surviving the attack, the realtor calls Detective Muldoon (Riseborough) to report his experience at the house. She agrees to take on the job and a number of ominous acts follow, including investigators finding a dead body in a car.

After Muldoon visits the haunted house, she suspects that the spirit followed her home. Intense clips follow of the detective and her peers trying to save themselves from the ghost.

The Grudge will be in theaters on Jan. 3. Watch the full trailer above.