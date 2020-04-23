HEAT VISION

'GTA Online' Debuts Six New Contact Missions

by Trilby Beresford
The missions revolve around Gerald, the drug-dealing associate of Lamar Davis, who is experiencing business woes in Los Santos.
'Grand Theft Auto V'   |   Rockstar Games
The missions revolve around Gerald, the drug-dealing associate of Lamar Davis, who is experiencing business woes in Los Santos.

The online iteration of Grand Theft Auto V from Rockstar Games has added six new contact missions featuring Gerald, the drug-dealing associate of Lamar Davis. 

Titled Gerald's Last Play, the missions find Gerald experiencing business woes in Los Santos and having to seriously consider what his next job move will be. They can be played in any order.

Heat Vision breakdown

In the Make Ends Meat mission, Gerald must obtain a cook-sheet from rival gang members at the slaughterhouse, while in Fast Peddling, the unruly character is tasked with stealing supplies from the businesses of a muscled crew of bikers.

In Bad Companies, Gerald has had enough with his rival gang boss and is ready to take him out. The final mission is End Product, where Gerald has to ensure his deal goes smoothly while meeting with a local buyer.

Like the previous Madrazo Dispatch Services and Premium Deluxe Repo Work, these missions utilize the quick pick-up-and-play style. They can be accessed via the Jobs menu when a player responds to Gerald's texts or by visiting his apartment in the game.

The missions, available with GTA V on PS4, Xbox One or PC from April 23, can be played solo or co-op with up to four players. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Chris Hemsworth Says His Wife Doesn't Want Thor Hammers in the House
    by Ryan Parker
  2. 'Back to the Future' Screenwriter Closes Plot Hole Amid Renewed Debate
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
  3. by Pamela McClintock
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Brittany Vincent
LATEST NEWS
1.
Mobile Games Hotspot: 'Fortnite' Finally Lands on Google Play Store After Months-Long Standoff
by Michael Koczwara
2.
'GTA Online' Debuts Six New Contact Missions
by Trilby Beresford
3.
Discovery CEO Sets Star-Studded Poker Event for Mount Sinai COVID-19 Fund
by Georg Szalai
4.
How IATSE Will Push Congress to Help Out of Work Hollywood Freelancers
by Katie Kilkenny
5.
How I'm Living Now: Rachel Nichols, ESPN Host
by Kirsten Chuba