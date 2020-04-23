'GTA Online' Debuts Six New Contact Missions

In the Make Ends Meat mission, Gerald must obtain a cook-sheet from rival gang members at the slaughterhouse, while in Fast Peddling, the unruly character is tasked with stealing supplies from the businesses of a muscled crew of bikers.

In Bad Companies, Gerald has had enough with his rival gang boss and is ready to take him out. The final mission is End Product, where Gerald has to ensure his deal goes smoothly while meeting with a local buyer.

Like the previous Madrazo Dispatch Services and Premium Deluxe Repo Work, these missions utilize the quick pick-up-and-play style. They can be accessed via the Jobs menu when a player responds to Gerald's texts or by visiting his apartment in the game.

The missions, available with GTA V on PS4, Xbox One or PC from April 23, can be played solo or co-op with up to four players.