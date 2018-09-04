Dave Bautista Wants a Drax Spinoff Movie (but Isn't Sure if He'll Be in It)

While the actor has been vocal about his unhappiness with Marvel Studios firing James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ahead of production, Dave Bautista’s love for his franchise character, Drax, hasn’t cooled — indeed, he’s now talking about his desire for a solo spinoff movie for the literal-minded alien, even if he’s not starring in it.

In an interview with MTV International, Bautista talked about the fact that he really wants Marvel to explore the backstory of Drax. "I think it's a beautiful story and I think it's been lost and overlooked a little bit,” he said. “It's a beautiful and heartbreaking emotional thing to know where that love for his family and that heartbreak over his family being lost and murdered, where it comes from I think.”

“I really pushed and fought for the Drax standalone film but I don't think it's ever going to happen,” he added. “I really wish they would because I think there's a story to be told there and I think the fans would really love to see that story, even if it's not me portraying Drax, I just think it is an interesting story to tell.”

In Marvel Cinematic Universe mythology, Drax’s wife and daughter were killed by Ronan the Accuser, the villain of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, although it’s revealed that he did so under orders of Thanos, setting up Drax’s motivation for this year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

This is a actually a change from the character’s origin in the comic books, where Drax was originally a human called Arthur Douglas, who is killed along with his wife by Thanos directly; his spirit is then placed in a new body by Thanos’ father, and Arthur is reborn as Drax the Destroyer, a near-invincible warrior whose sole purpose is to kill Thanos in revenge. While he initially believes that his daughter has also been killed, it’s revealed that she secretly survived and was raised by Thanos’ father, eventually becoming a powerful telepath called Moondragon.

Bautista has recently spoken about his ambivalence about continuing to appear as Drax in future movies, saying that he isn’t sure if he wants to continue to work for Disney after its dismissal of Gunn, making it particularly notable that he mentions the possibility of another actor playing Drax. His next appearance as the character will be in next year's Avengers 4; production of the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie was recently placed on hold.