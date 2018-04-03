Guillermo del Toro Signs Overall Deal With Fox Searchlight

The filmmaker is coming off of winning two Oscars for his Searchlight movie, 'Shape of Water.'

Guillermo del Toro, who is coming off of the multi-Oscar win for Shape of Water, has signed an overall deal with Fox Searchlight that will see the filmmaker write, produce and direct live-action feature projects.

At the same time, the Fox division will create a new label that will “serve as a home for projects in the horror, sci-fi and fantasy genres, including those produced and curated by del Toro,” according to Tuesday’s announcement by Searchlight.

"For the longest time, I’ve hoped to find an environment in which I can distribute, nurture and produce new voices in smart, inventive genre films and channel my own. In Fox Searchlight, I’ve found a real home for live action production — a partnership based on hard work, understanding of each other and, above all, faith,” said del Toro in a statement.

The first project under the deal will be Antlers, the supernatural thriller that will be directed by Scott Cooper and based on the short story The Quiet Boy. It tells of elementary school teacher who takes in a troubled student that harbors a mysterious family secret with deadly consequences. Del Toro is producing with David Goyer, and J. Miles Dale. Nick Antosca and Henry Chaisson wrote the script.

"As well as being a brilliant filmmaker, Guillermo is a passionate collaborator, curator and advocate for other artists. Working with him on this new label, focused on the highest quality projects in the genre space, allows Searchlight to expand our reach to new filmmakers and new audiences around the world,” said Searchlight co-presidents of production, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Del Toro's Shape of Water garnered 13 Oscar nominations and four wins at the 2018 Academy Awards. The film, along with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, made the Fox division into an awards powerhouse even as a cloud of uncertainty loomed (and continues to loom) over its future due to the possibility of Disney acquiring Twentieth Century Fox.