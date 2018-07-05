'Gundam' Live-Action Movie in the Works at Legendary

A live-action Gundam movie is in the works.

Legendary Entertainment will co-produce a feature based on the the popular anime from the Japanese animation studio Sunrise. The announcement was made Thursday at the 2018 Anime Expo, which is taking place in Los Angeles.

The original Gundam series, which began in 1979, is set in the Universal Century, an era in which people have emigrated to space colonies because of a growing population on Earth. Eventually, the people living in the colonies seek their autonomy, and launch a war of independence against the people on Earth. Battles are fought by piloting robots known as mobile suits.

The massively popular series has led to multibillion-dollar sales in merchandise and licensing, including animated films, video games, plastic models, toys, and books. (Gundam had a cameo in Steven Spielberg's pop-culture-obsessed Ready Player One.)

The Gundam movie will be overseen by Cale Boyter on behalf of Legendary with the Sunrise creative team.

Legendary, which will next release the Dwayne Johnson action-thriller Skyscraper, is also behind another live-action movie based on a wildly popular Japanese animated series, Pokemon. The studio has wrapped filming on Detective Pikachu, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith.