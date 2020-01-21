Guy Ritchie Thriller 'Cash Truck' Adds Raul Castillo

Based on the original 2004 French film Le Convoyeur, starring Jean Dujardin, the feature shifts between timelines and perspectives, centering on H (Statham), a cold and mysterious figure working at a cash truck company and responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

MGM is behind the movie, having picked up the rights for the project out of AFM. Miramax CEO Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson produced the project, which recently wrapped production in London.

Castillo, repped by CAA, is also set for Zach Snyder Netflix movie Army of the Dead.