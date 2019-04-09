9:00am PT by Aaron Couch
'Hadrian's Wall' Movie in the Works from Author Kyle Higgins
Hadrian's Wall is moving from the page to the screen.
The interstellar noir comic is being developed as a feature film, with writer Kyle D. Higgins attached to pen a script and direct. The project is from Gunpowder & Sky's Dust, a content studio focusing on sci-fi entertainment.
Higgins, Alec Siegel and Rod Reis launched Hadrian's Wall launched in 2016. It follows Simon Moore, a pill-popping detective, as goes to a distant survey ship to investigate the suspicious death of his ex-wife's new husband amid the backdrop of a cold war between Earth and her distant colony.
“Although Hadrian’s Wall takes place a century into the future, the crew of the space vessel navigates both a murder mystery and a civil war in a world smartly mirroring our present day,” said Cody Zwieg, senior vice president of development and production, Gunpowder & Sky.
Higgins added, "The best murder mysteries are vehicles for character study, and at its core, this is a story about relationships, set in one of the most isolated places in the universe. I think fans of the book will be as thrilled as I am.”
This is the first deal for Higgins' work to get adapted. He is also known for his work on DC's Nightwing, Batman: Gates of Gotham and Boom! Studios' Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, for which he directed a live-action trailer.
Hadrian's Wall hails from Image Comics and Glénat Editions, in conjunction with Omar Spahi and OSSM Comics.
Higgins is represented by UTA and Agile Entertainment.
