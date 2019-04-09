'Hadrian's Wall' Movie in the Works from Author Kyle Higgins

Hadrian's Wall is moving from the page to the screen.

The interstellar noir comic is being developed as a feature film, with writer Kyle D. Higgins attached to pen a script and direct. The project is from Gunpowder & Sky's Dust, a content studio focusing on sci-fi entertainment.

Higgins, Alec Siegel and Rod Reis launched Hadrian's Wall launched in 2016. It follows Simon Moore, a pill-popping detective, as goes to a distant survey ship to investigate the suspicious death of his ex-wife's new husband amid the backdrop of a cold war between Earth and her distant colony.

“Although Hadrian’s Wall takes place a century into the future, the crew of the space vessel navigates both a murder mystery and a civil war in a world smartly mirroring our present day,” said Cody Zwieg, senior vice president of development and production, Gunpowder & Sky.

Higgins added, "The best murder mysteries are vehicles for character study, and at its core, this is a story about relationships, set in one of the most isolated places in the universe. I think fans of the book will be as thrilled as I am.”

This is the first deal for Higgins' work to get adapted. He is also known for his work on DC's Nightwing, Batman: Gates of Gotham and Boom! Studios' Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, for which he directed a live-action trailer.

Hadrian's Wall hails from Image Comics and Glénat Editions, in conjunction with Omar Spahi and OSSM Comics.

Higgins is represented by UTA and Agile Entertainment.