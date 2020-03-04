'Hairspray' Director Adam Shankman to Helm 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel
Adam Shankman, the director behind Hairspray and A Walk to Remember, will helm the sequel to popular Halloween movie Hocus Pocus.
The movie, which is set for Disney+, is the follow-up to the 1993 feature that starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches who were resurrected in Salem, Mass. and who are bent on becoming immortal.
Heat Vision breakdown
While no deals have been made, the studio is hoping that Midler, Parker and Najimy will return to their original roles. Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo penned the screenplay.
The original was directed by Kenny Ortega and was released in July, despite being a Halloween movie. The box office returns were viewed as a disappointment with the movie earning $39 million in total grosses, but finding new life in home video and becoming a cult classic.
Shankman is also attached to produce Disney's long awaited sequel to Enchanted, titled Disenchanted. It is unclear whether Disenchanted or Hocus Pocus will go first. The director, who most recently worked on Taraji P. Henson's What Men Want, is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.
