Halle Berry Joins Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

Halle Berry has signed on to star opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3, the latest installment of Liongate’s action movie series.

Chad Stahelski, who has overseen the mayhem in the first two movies, is back behind the camera of Chapter 3.

The story picks up after the events of Chapter 2, which sees Wick, a former assassin who tried and failed to live the quiet life, with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hitmen and women await his every turn.

Berry’s character details are being kept secret, but sources say she will not be the film’s villain.

Derek Kolstad, writing team Chris Collins and Marc Abrams and Shay Hatten penned the script.

Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing in association with 87Eleven Productions.

Berry last co-starred in comic book action movie The Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Berry shared an Instagram post Monday confirming her stay in the Continental Hotel, the film's hotel for assassins. "It's a date. 5.17.19," she said of the film's release date.