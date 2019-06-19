Halloween ComicFest 2019 Titles Revealed

Diamond Comic Distributors Wednesday morning announced the titles for this year’s Halloween ComicFest, the annual comic store promotional event that offers suitably spooky free comics from participating stores, ideal for trick-or-treaters — and some older readers, as well.

Unlike the similar Free Comic Book Day, which takes place each May, Halloween ComicFest is more understated in terms of offerings, with less original material and fewer issues released. In total, 28 issues will be available as part of this year’s event; 19 full-size comics, and an additional nine “mini-comics,” which will also be available to purchase in packs of 25 for $4.99 at the beginning of October.

“The comics available this year are designed to appeal to a broad range of tastes, from the all-ages Mini Comics featuring popular properties like Archie, DC Superhero Girls, Nickelodeon’s The Loud House, and Pokémon, while the Full-Size Comics feature well-known characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, Boba Fett, Iron Man, and Batman,” said Halloween ComicFest spokesperson Ashton Greenwood in a statement.

Publishers participating in this year’s ComicFest include Marvel Entertainment, DC, IDW Publishing, Viz Media and Random House Children’s Books.

Halloween ComicFest 2019 takes place in participating stores Oct. 26, and more information can be found here. A full list of this year’s titles is below.

Full-Size Comics

Dark Red No. 1 Black and White Edition (AfterShock Comics)

Aspen Mascots and the Portals of Doom (Aspen Comics)

Lady Mechanika: La Dama De La Muerte (Benitez Productions)

House of Fear: Attack of the Killer Snowmen! (Dark Horse Comics)

DCeased No. 1 Special Edition (DC)

The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid/Black Canary: Ignite Special Edition (DC)

Sonic the Hedgehog No. 1 HCF Edition (IDW Publishing)

Junior High Horrors Halloween Special (Keenspot Entertainment)

Tales of Berseria and Other Game Manga (Kodansha Comics)

Battlecats Special (Mad Cave Studios)

Ghost Rider: King of Hell No. 1 (Retitled reprint of Damnation: Johnny Blaze — Ghost Rider No. 1; Marvel Entertainment)

Iron Man: Road to Iron Man 2020 (Retitled reprint of Tony Stark: Iron Man No. 1; Marvel Entertainment)

Miles Morales: Spider-Man No. 0 (Retitled reprint of Ultimate Fallout No. 4; Marvel Entertainment)

Star Wars: Boba Fett No. 1 (Retitled reprint of Star Wars: Age of Rebellion — Boba Fest No. 1; Marvel Entertainment)

Doodleville/Aster and the Accidental Magic Exclusive First Look (Random House Children’s Books)

The Adventures of Cthulhu Jr. and Dastardly Dirk (Source Point Press)

Bakemonogatari (Monster Tale) Exclusive Edition (Vertical Comics)

The Drifting Classroom/Smashed: The Junji Ito Story Collection (Viz Media)

Iyanu: Child of Wonder (Youneek Studios)

Mini-Comics

Spook House (Albatross Funnybooks)

Underdog Halloween Hijinks (American Mythology)

Archie’s Madhouse Magic (Archie Comics)

Just Beyond: Horror at Happy Landings (Boom! Studios)

DC Superhero Girls: At Metropolis High Special Edition (DC)

Blastosaurus Halloween Special (Golden Apple Books)

Usagi Yojimbo Mini Comic (IDW Publishing)

The Loud House: A Very Loud Halloween (Papercutz)

Pokémon Adventures (Viz Media)