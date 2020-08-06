'Halloween' Director John Carpenter to Receive Virtual Fantasia Fest Tribute

There's also world premieres in Montreal for Hunted, from Persepolis co-director Vincent Paronnaud; Bao Tran's Kung Fu comedy The Paper Tigers; the Julian Richings starrer Anything For Jackson, by director Justin G. Dyck; Maxime Lachaud and Steve Balestreri’s debut feature documentary Texas Trip - A Carnival of Ghosts; Steve Villeneuve's Hail To The Deadites, a documentary about fans of the Evil Dead franchise; and Mario Abbade’s Ivan, The TerrirBle, a portrait of Brazilian genre filmmaker Ivan Cardoso.

Fantasia is going online this year with a virtual screening event from Aug. 20 to Sept. 2 that aims to mirror, where possible, a traditional theatrical experience. The festival will schedule real-time virtual screenings, with firm start times and a limited number of tickets to be sold for each viewing. The number of tickets sold for each film will vary by title or the wishes of filmmakers and will likely fall between 600 and 1,200 per screening, similar to the seat capacities of Fantasia's in-person Montreal event.

Fantasia earlier announced it will open with a special screening of Neil Marshall's The Reckoning, a horror movie that takes places during witch hunts in 17th century England. It stars Charlotte Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington and Sean Pertwee.

Fantasia also booked for its upcoming fest Johnnie To's Chasing Dream; Jorge Michel Grau's Perdida; Tran Thanh Huy’s Rom, a Busan award winner; Daria Woszek's Marygoround; Yuichi Fukuda's Wotakoi: Love is Hard For Otaku; and Jeanette Nordahl’s Wildland.

The genre fest earlier announced world premieres for Chino Moya's Undergods; Thomas Robert Lee's occult horror pic The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw; Sidharth Srinivasan's Kriya; Mauro Iván Ojeda's debut feature The Undertaker's Home; and Anthony Scott Burns' Come True, starring The Killing star Julia Sarah Stone.