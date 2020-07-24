Disney+ Developing Halloween Supernatural Comedy 'Spooked' (Exclusive)

Details are being kept in the pumpkin head but it is known that the storyline involves a Halloween night gone awry as trick or treaters are transformed into whatever costume they are wearing.

Tyler Burton Smith wrote the initial script for the project that has now landed at Disney+ and will now be rewritten by Foott.

Mark Bauch is executive producing.

Foott directed homegrown videos and TV fare before making his feature debut with 2016’s The Young Offenders, a coming-of-age crime comedy about a pair of best friends who steal some bikes to go find a batch of missing cocaine and escape their troubled lives.

The movie, inspired by a true life incident involving a capsized boat and drug seizure of the Irish coast, proved to be a breakout hit in Ireland, has a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and launched a TV spinoff.

Foott is repped by CAA, Morris Yorn, and U.K.’s Casarotto Ramsay.