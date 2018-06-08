Michael Myers Returns in 'Halloween' Trailer

Halloween has come early this year.

The first trailer for Universal and Blumhouse's Halloween pits Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) against the masked killer Michael Myers.The events of the sequel pick up as Strode is still living on alert, waiting for Myers to return so she can have her revenge. She's outfitted her house with weapons and traps, and gets her chance when Myers escapes from a mental institution.

Curtis took to Twitter on Friday morning to share the 60-second clip, along with her enthusiasm over returning to the horror franchise. "You’ve waited 40 years for us both and the trailer is up now and a 60 second version is here! Happy Halloween!" she wrote. "See you 10/19/18."

“He’s waited for me. I’ve waited for him.” You’ve waited 40 years for us both and the trailer is up now and a 60 second version is here! Happy Halloween! See you 10/19/18 pic.twitter.com/f5Vu06ruBB — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 8, 2018

At CinemaCon in April, Curtis spoke about returning to the franchise she and John Carpenter launched in 1978.

"Except for Star Wars, I can’t think of another movie where the same actor is playing the same part 40 years later, and that in and of itself is worth celebrating,” said Curtis. The actress added: “It’s old school meets new school with Laurie at the center of it. And it’s going to scare the living shit out of all of you.”

In addition to the original, Curtis played Laurie in Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) and Halloween: Resurrection (2002). The new Halloween is directed by David Gordon Green, who wrote the script with his frequent collaborator Danny McBride.

Universal has slated the film for a Oct. 19 release.