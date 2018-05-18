'Happytime Murders' Red-Band Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Cavorts With Sex-Crazed, Alcoholic Puppets

The raunchy creatures also push the comedian to do ecstasy in the not-for-kids trailer for the dark comedy.

Brian Henson — son of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson and director of The Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppet Treasure Island — is back behind the camera in a new puppet-centric film, The Happytime Murders.

Unlike Henson's previous endeavors, Happytime Murders certainly isn't kid-friendly — and the NSFW debut trailer proves that.

Melissa McCarthy plays the lead detective in a world where humans and puppets coexist. When the puppet castmembers of a beloved puppet TV show, The Happytime Gang, begin turning up dead, she's forced to team up with a sex-crazed, alcoholic puppet.

Throughout the red-band trailer, McCarthy's character encounters puppets doing everything from propositioning sex to forcing her to snort ecstasy. "That is good shit!" she yells after seemingly coming back from the dead.

Elizabeth Banks, Joel McHale, Maya Rudolph and Leslie David Baker can also be seen in the sneak peek.

The Happytime Murders hits theaters August 17 from STX Entertainment.