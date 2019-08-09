Harleen Quinzel Gets Radicalized In 'Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass' Preview (Exclusive)

"This is not a story about feeling good and safe."

The next release in DC’s line of YA graphic novels takes one of its most recognizable characters and reinvents her, at once making her more relatable for newcomers and more contemporary overall. For those who want a glimpse of the next evolution for the Joker’s former squeeze, Heat Vision has an exclusive preview of Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass.

The 208-page graphic novel by award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer) and critically acclaimed artist Steve Pugh (The Flintstones, Animal Man) recontextualizes Harley and the characters around her, as a 15-year-old Harleen Quinzel arrives in Gotham City and finds herself struggling with the gentrification of the city, especially when it impacts her friends and surrogate family.

Even outside of their regular personas, the book is filled with familiar faces — alongside Harleen, there’s also Ivy and a Joker — and new friends, including Mama, a drag queen and community leader who helps Harleen accept who she really is, with Tamaki and Pugh showing just how elastic (and recognizable) these characters have become. Read on for an excerpt from the book.

















Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass will be released in comic book stores Aug. 26, with a wide bookstore release Sept. 3.