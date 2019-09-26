Harley Quinn to Take Over New York in Time for Comic Con

Starting Oct. 3, the DC booth at NYCC (#4001) will feature a display of never-before-seen Birds of Prey costumes, including the Huntress, Black Canary and Harley Quinn outfits. Additionally, DC is teasing “special surprises” tied to Harley on both Saturday and Sunday, explaining “with Harley, you should expect the unexpected.”

Outside the convention center, the DC Universe HQ pop-up in Hudson Yards will feature “The Fantabulous Evolution of One Harley Quinn Gallery,” featuring original artwork, as well as collectibles, props, costumes and other rare ephemera, related to the character. The exhibit will be open to the general public without the need for a convention badge or DCU membership.

Beyond that, a Saturday evening panel at NYCC will discuss the history and future of Harley in comics, featuring writers and artists working on projects featuring the character (the panel runs from 5:15 through 6:15 in Room 1A21), and Sunday afternoon, fans at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden will have the chance to catch an early look at DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn at 1:05 p.m.

That isn’t all, surprisingly; DC is also promising “eye-popping, psychedelic, Harley-ized billboards” promoting Birds of Prey across the city during the Oct. 3-6 length of the convention. No matter where you go, it seems, Harley Quinn will be watching. Beware, New York.