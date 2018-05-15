Harrison Ford Digitally Inserted Into Fan-Made 'Solo' Trailer

"I couldn’t help wonder what would this movie would look like if you could magically transport a young Harrison Ford to play his iconic character," 'Star Wars' fan Nick Acosta says of his work.

Star Wars fans now have a better idea of what a Han Solo standalone film might look like with Harrison Ford in his respective role thanks to a fellow fan who digitally added the actor to the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Nick Acosta recently posted his work on Vimeo, "True Solo," in which he swaps Alden Ehrenreich for digital composites of Ford's face. The work also features other clips from Ford's earlier work, such as American Graffiti.

"I couldn’t help wonder what would this movie would look like if you could magically transport a young Harrison Ford to play his iconic character," Acosta wrote with the video. "So using a variety of digital compositing software and some editing tricks I tried to make that happen."

The end product is pretty good and really makes the preview feel different, seeing Ford's face on the newest initiation of the iconic sci-fi character.

Ford, of course, has actually passed the torch to Ehrenreich, praising the new Star Wars film and even recently crashing the younger actor's interview for the film.

Although reviews are not out yet, those who saw the film at the Hollywood premiere last week gave glowing reviews to Ehrenreich's work and the Ron Howard film as a whole.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.

Check out "True Solo" below:

True Solo from Nick Acosta on Vimeo.