Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon to Reprise Roles for Harry Potter Mobile Game

The characters in the forthcoming mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will have voices familiar to fans of the fantasy franchise.

Six of the actors who appeared in the Harry Potter movies are set to reprise their roles as voice actors for the animated game, including Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall and Michael Gambon as Professor Dumbledore. Also returning to the world of Harry Potter are Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Sally Mortemore (Madam Irma Pince), Gemma Jones (Madam Pomfrey) and Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch).

Developed by Jam City in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Hogwarts Mystery allows players to become students at Hogwarts before the events of the novels and subsequent film adaptations. That means Ron, Harry and Hermione won't be fellow classmates, but beloved professors like Dumbledore and characters like Hagrid will be on hand to teach gamers new magical skills.

"Our goal with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is to make players really feel for the first time like they're attending Hogwarts," said Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe. "By including these iconic and incredibly talented actors in the game, we come one step closer to truly giving fans their own Hogwarts experience."

Smith, who appeared in seven of the eight Harry Potter films, added: "If I could attend Hogwarts as a student, I would be most excited to attend the potions class taught by Severus because it is the most exotic."

Jam City and WBIE have set April 25 as the release date for Hogwarts Mystery. The game, which will be free to download and will have in-app purchases, will be available for iOS and Android devices.