Harry Styles Passes on 'Little Mermaid' Role
Harry Styles will not be heading under the sea for Disney's live-action Little Mermaid.
The Dunkirk actor is no longer in talks to play Prince Eric in the Rob Marshall-directed musical, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Grown-ish actress Halle Bailey is set to play Ariel, with Melissa McCarthy playing Ursula, Jacob Tremblay voicing Flounder and Awkwafina voicing Scuttle.
Marc Platt, who worked with Marshall on Mary Poppins Returns and executive produced Guy Ritchie's live-action Aladdin remake, is producing. Marshall and John DeLuca are also producers on Little Mermaid, as is Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Styles made his feature acting debut in Christopher Nolan's WWII epic Dunkirk and was recently in consideration to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's movie musical (the part later went to Austin Butler).
- Mia Galuppo
