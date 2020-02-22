Hasbro to Launch 'Real Ghostbusters' Action Figures This Spring

The line, inspired by Kenner's action figures of the 1980s, will be exclusively available at Walmart later this year.

For those who lived through the 1980s, it’s a simple fact that The Real Ghostbusters was as much part of the Ghostbusters phenomenon than either of the live-action movies that inspired it — something that Hasbro is ready to help fans relive with a new toy line launching later this year.

Running from 1986 through 1991, The Real Ghostbusters was an animated spin-off from the Sony comedy released in 1984, featuring colorful versions of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Winston Zeddemore and Egon Spengler — not to mention Janine and unexpected ghost sidekick Slimer — in weekly adventures concerning family friendly hauntings and spooky goings-on around the New York Area and beyond. The series was such a success that is spawned merchandise and spin-off of its own, including a toy line from Kenner.

Heat Vision breakdown

Debuting later this year, Hasbro’s new Ghostbusters Kenner Classics line will feature six figures — Peter, Ray, Winston, Egon, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, and Slimer — inspired by that Kenner line from the ‘80s. Each of the Ghostbusters come with accessories inspired by the series: a proton pack, proton blaster with stream, and an accompanying ghost; Slimer gets some snacks (including a slice of watermelon because it can’t all be pizza), and the Stay Put Marshmallow Man is just… his regular giant self. The figures will be available exclusively at Walmart this Spring for $14.99, and will be available to pre-order online from 1 p.m. Pacific Saturday. Uncertain which figure to choose? Look below to see what to expect.





















