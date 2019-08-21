Hasbro to Produce 'Ghostbusters' Toys Starting in 2020

In February, Hasbro previewed the new deal when it announced a Ghostbusters-themed Transformers toy, which was accompanied by a Transformers/Ghostbusters crossover comic book series from IDW, marking the 35th anniversary of both properties this year.

“As we build up to release our new Ghostbusters film next year, it was a natural choice to work with Hasbro to develop an all-new line of toys that not only celebrates the new film but also brings us back to the roots of the original film and toy line," reads a statement from Jamie Stevens, executive vice president with Sony Pictures Consumer Products. "Hasbro has a proven track record of working with well-known IP to make a variety of high-quality toys and figures that appeal to people of all ages, and we are excited to leverage this expertise to bring new product experiences to Ghostbusters fans around the world.”

Hasbro senior vp Tom Warner added, “Ghostbusters is an iconic and beloved franchise and we are excited and honored to return to the brand as the global master toy licensee and bring new product to the next generation of fans. Drawing on Hasbro’s proprietary insights and culture of innovation, we are working closely with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to create a dynamic new toy line that we can’t wait to share with fans around the world.”

Ghostbusters 2020, starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard, is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.