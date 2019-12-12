Hasbro Unveils "Baby Yoda" Toy Line Arriving Next Spring

However, there has been a lack of toys and other items because Disney did not want to spoil the character's introduction before the series started last month on the new streaming service.

Toys are now on the way, but not in time for Christmas.

A new line of The Child figures will be available in May 2020, according to Hasbro, including a 1.12-inch Black Series figure retailing for $9.99, a talking plush toy retailing for $24.99, a series of 2.2-inch collectible figures retailing for $7.99 and a 6.5-inch figure retailing for $19.99.

Fans have been clamoring to such a degree for anything Baby Yoda, it opened a floodgate of bootleggers who turned to sites like eBay and Etsy. However, some official shirts are now available.

Other fans who could no longer wait for toys, started making their own.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently told Time that he knew the moment he saw the character, it would be a hit. And he also said it was his decision to hold off on toys.

Check out pictures of the toys below.