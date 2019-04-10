'Hawkeye' Miniseries Starring Jeremy Renner in the Works at Disney+

Jeremy Renner's time as Hawkeye is not ending with Avengers: Endgame.

A Hawkeye miniseries is in the works for the upcoming Disney+ streaming series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The series will center on Clint Barton, the superhero archery expert Renner has played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011's Thor. The miniseries is planned as a jumping off point for Barton to be able to pass on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Kate Bishop, who in the comics is a member of the Young Avengers and has starred in the Hawkeye series from Matt Fraction and Alex Aja. That comic book series, launching in 2012, earned an Eisner nomination and centered on the student-teacher relationship between Barton and Burton.

Renner, who is repped by CAA, last appeared as Hawkeye in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and returns to the big screen April 26 with Avengers: Endgame.

The Hawkeye miniseries would join a number of Disney+ projects starring Marvel's big screen talent. Tom Hiddleston is set to star in a Loki series, while Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen are playing Vision and Secret Witch in their own project. Meanwhile, a Falcon/Winter Soldier miniseries would see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan team up for their own adventures.

In addition, Disney+ has two unscripted Marvel shows in the works that were unveiled Wednesday. They include a series with the working title Marvel's 616 — an anthological docuseries set at the intersection of the comic giant's stories, characters and creators and everyday people — and Marvel's Hero Project, which explores the positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities.

The Disney+ expansion plans come as the MCU is poised for a shakeup and to say goodbye to some of its key players with Endgame. It also follows Netflix canceling its Marvel shows as the competing streaming service nears launch.

Variety first reported the Hawkeye news.