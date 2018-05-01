Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito Join Angelina Jolie in Disney's 'The One and Only Ivan'

Helen Mirren and Danny DeVito have joined the cast of The One and Only Ivan, Disney's adaptation of the Newbery Medal-winning book written by Katherine Applegate, Disney announced Tuesday.

The movie began production this week with Thea Sharrock, director of the tearjerker Me Before You, in the director’s chair for the live-action/CG hybrid.

Angelina Jolie is producing as well as voicing one of the characters. Also producing is Brigham Taylor. The late Allison Shearmur will also receive a producer's credit. Mike White wrote the script.

Bryan Cranston and Ariana Greenblatt, one of the stars of Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle, will appear in the live-action part of the movie as will Ramon Rodriquez (Netflix and Marvel’s Iron Fist), Indira Varma (Exodus: Gods and Kings) and Eleanor Matsuura (Wonder Woman).

The voice side includes Sam Rockwell and The Florida Project breakout Brooklynn Prince.

Mirren and DeVito will also be part of the voice cast of the film but character details were not revealed.

Published by HarperCollins in 2011, the book centers on a silverback gorilla named Ivan (Rockwell) who lives in a cage in a shopping mall along with an elephant named Stella (Jolie) and a stray dog called Bob. Ivan does not remember life before the mall, but when a baby elephant named Ruby enters and Ivan finds himself taking care of her, he begins to rediscover his previous life and concocts a plan to take the baby elephant to a new home.